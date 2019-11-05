Conservatives expected to select South West Hertfordshire on Friday evening - and David Gauke's future remains unclear

Local Tories are expected to choose their candidate for next month's general election later this week - and current MP David Gauke is not believed to be on the shortlist.

According to inside sources, members will be expected to select from a shortlist of three possible candidates provided by party headquarters, at a meeting on Friday night.

But Mr Gauke, who has been MP for the constituency since 2005, is ineligible after losing the party whip in September when he voted against the government over Brexit.

The question now is whether Mr Gauke will choose to stand as an Independent candidate - as the Gazette reported last week..

Despite being outspoken in the national media about Brexit, Mr Gauke has so far been unavailable to speak to the local press about his plans for the election. However he has not been a popular figure with some in his constituency party, and in June he was subjected to a motion of no confidence by members.