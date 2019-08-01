Charity group to takeover Hertfordshire libaries from December, as council bosses lament budget cuts

A charitable group has been given the contract to run Hertfordshire’s ‘privatised’ library services.
Libraries For Life will run services on behalf of the county council. The organisation is a known as a public service mutual, and was created by the council to bid for the new contract. However it was only given the contract following a full public tender process.
Cllr Terry Douris, cabinet member for libraries at Herts County Council, said: “We set out on this process last year to try and find an alternative way of delivering our much-loved library service. We did so against a backdrop of ongoing financial pressure on council budgets.”
Libraries for Life is expected to take over the running of library services in December.