Charity group to takeover Hertfordshire libaries from December, as council bosses lament budget cuts

Pictures of new and old libraries, Berkhamsted
A charitable group has been given the contract to run Hertfordshire’s ‘privatised’ library services.

Libraries For Life will run services on behalf of the county council. The organisation is a known as a public service mutual, and was created by the council to bid for the new contract. However it was only given the contract following a full public tender process.

MCHG 12-757 Councillor Terry Douris at Dacorum Civic Centre, Hemel Hempstead. ENGPNL00120121009100056

Cllr Terry Douris,  cabinet member for libraries at Herts County Council, said: “We set out on this process last year to try and find an alternative way of delivering our much-loved library service. We did so against a backdrop of  ongoing financial pressure on council budgets.”

Libraries for Life is  expected to take over  the running of library  services in December.