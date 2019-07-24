Berkhamsted MP David Gauke quits Government role following Boris Johnson announcement

South West Hertfordshire MP David Gauke has quit his Government role following the appointment of Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.

Mr Gauke, who was a member of the cabinet as Secretary of State for Justice and Lord Chancellor, said on Twitter: "Just to confirm that immediately after PMQs, I resigned as Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor.

David Gauke

"I am very grateful to Theresa May for giving me the opportunity to serve in her cabinet.

"Congratulations Boris Johnson on being elected as leader of Conservatives and PM.

"Looking forward to returning to backbenches tomorrow, serving people of South West Hertfordshire."

The former Justice Secretary had told the Andrew Marr Show earlier this month that he would resign if the next prime minister chose to pursue a no-deal Brexit.

More to follow.