Police to carry out stop and searches in Berkhamsted this weekend to tackle knife crime

Police officers in Berkhamsted have been granted authorisation to stop and search members of the public this weekend if they have reason to believe they are carrying a knife.

A Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 has been authorised for certain areas of the town between 5pm and 2am both today (Friday March 16) and tomorrow (Saturday March 17).

The areas that the S60 applies to are Berkhamsted railway station; Lower Kings Road; Castle Street; Mill Street; Church Lane; The Wilderness; and the High Street up to Lower Kings Road including Waitrose car park, the adjoining council car park and alleyways leading towards the High Street

St John’s Well Lane, leading into park ground encompassing the skate park, tennis park and Canal Fields will also be included.

Sergeant Ryan Hemmings, from the Berkhamsted and Tring Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “This targeted operation is in response to intelligence around young people committing crime and carrying knives in certain parts of the town.

“The aim of a Section 60 is to disrupt crime and keep the public safe. I want it known that we will be stopping and searching any person that we believe is carrying items that could be used in or as part of an offence.

“The consequences of carrying a knife are a possible custodial sentence and a criminal record which could affect your job prospects in later life. Or worse, you could cause yourself or another person serious injury or even death. Please think before you carry a knife.”