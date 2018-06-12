Police concern for missing 14-year-old

A 14-year-old boy has gone missing from Hemel Hempstead.

Samuel Stafford was last seen in the Woodhall Farm area at around 5pm on Monday.

He is described as being white, around 5ft 10in tall, of slim build with short brown hair.

Samuel was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and shorts. He may also be wearing a dark coloured jacket.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

If you have seen him since he went missing or have information about his whereabouts please contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101. If you believe you are with Samuel or have seen him in the last few moments please call 999.