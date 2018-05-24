Police appeal to find teenager with missing links to Hemel Hempstead

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a 14 year old girl who has gone missing who has links to Hemel Hempstead.

Heather Smith, who is from Rocester near Uttoxeter, was last seen in Hertford at around 3.50pm on Tuesday (May 22).

She is described as being around 5ft 3in tall, of slim build with long straight blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black long sleeved crop top, a green body warmer, a green parka

coat with brown fur and black Nike trainers.

Heather also has links to Welwyn Garden City and Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk.

If you have seen Heather since she went missing or have information about her whereabouts please contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101. If you believe you are with Heather or have seen her in the last few moments please call 999 immediately.