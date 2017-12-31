Plans for sheltered housing rejected in Kings Langley

Plans for sheltered housing apartments for the elderly have been refused in Kings Langley - because it would ‘harm the appearance’ of the local area.

More than 90 residents, as well as Kings Langley Parish Council, had objected to the demolition of four homes and build 40 apartments in its place at Hempstead Road.

But the plans were officially refused on December 18, as it ‘would result in harm to the visible open space which characterises the setting of the adjacent Grade II Listed Buildings’.

One resident who complained wrote: “We already have several retirement facilities, six at the last count, within our village which adequately cover local need.

“This development will only add to what is increasingly becoming an overdeveloped village. There is only so much change this village can take and retain its character.”

The land, situated next to the town’s methodist church, had been earmarked for development by McCarthy & Stone.

But councillors on the Development Control Committee of Dacorum Borough Council ignored the advice of planning officers and rejected the scheme.

The decision is a victory for the local parish council, which objected due to both the height of the apartments, and an increase of traffic on a road with a ‘history’ of fatal road traffic incidents.