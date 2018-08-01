Pioneering officer from Herts Police hopes to pick up national award

A policeman who suffered life-changing injuries while in the line of duty has been shortlisted for a national award.

Sgt Rob Gurney was injured while protecting members of the public at the scene of a serious road collision on the M25 motorway 17 years ago.

Following years of rehabilitation he returned to operational duty as a police officer.

But he also developed a passion for promoting what difference disabled people can bring to policing, and in 2012 launched the Disabled Police Association, of which he is still president.

And until recently he also led Herts Police’s internal disability group the Herts Disability & Carers Network, plus he regularly speaks out on behalf of disabled people working in the police both locally and nationally.

Sgt Gurney still works at grassroots level, providing confidential peer support to a number of disabled, ill and injured people across the UK.

The awards take place at the Liverpool Anglican Cathedral on September 14.

See the full list of nominees at www.nationaldiversityawards.co.uk/shortlist