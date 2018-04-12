Pet rats dumped next to a road in Piccotts End, Hemel Hempstead

A group of rodents are “lucky to be alive” after being dumped in a small open wooden box in a layby on the edge of fields in Dodds Lane last weekend (Sunday, April 8).

RSPCA inspector Andy Eddy said: “They only had a small open sided box for shelter which wasn’t big enough for all of them and so some were sheltering under branches when I arrived. There were also red kites circling overhead so they really are lucky to be alive.”

Rats dumped April 2018

The young grey and white rats are now being looked after by the RSPCA and will soon be rehomed. Anyone with information should call the RSPCA, in strictest confidence, on 0300 123 8018.