Your kitty will be feline great after staying at this hotel in Tring

Longcroft Tring will offer five-star accommodation to help pamper your cat

Next month, Jenny Musgrave, who recently moved to Tring, will open the cat hotel for feline guests while their owners are on holiday and she is hoping it will be purr-fect.

Relaxing at Longcroft Cat Hotel

Located in the privacy of Jenny's back garden, it is the latest addition to the Longcroft Luxury Cat Hotel group.

The first 50 guests to her launch event on Sunday, March 15, will each receive a goody bag and they will all have the chance to enjoy Longcroft hospitality, sampling cupcakes, prosecco and take a look at the new hotel.

Longcroft’s custom built, fully-licensed accommodation comprises four luxury suites. Each one includes an individual, climate-controlled bedroom, leading on to a private garden play area.

Jenny, a former police officer, has been an animal lover all her life and is excited to open her very own cat hotel.

Hotel frontage

She said: “I’ve always loved animals, especially cats and horses! Cats never fail to put a smile on my face.

"We have two beloved cats ourselves, Domino and Little Bob, and look forward to providing the high level of service and care that as a cat owner I would expect for my own furry friends.

"Owners can go and enjoy their holidays or travels, knowing that their pussycats are being taken care of in expert hands in a home from home environment.

"After an enjoyable career as a police officer, I can’t wait for my days to be full of cat cuddles and purrs!”

Longcroft Luxury Cat Hotel Group is the vision of founder and cat lover, Abi Purser. She opened the very first hotel in Welwyn Garden City, in 2010.

To make a booking or to view Longcroft Luxury Cat Hotel Tring, call Jenny on 01442 604321, or visit the Longcroft Cat Hotel website.