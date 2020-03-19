Young deer needed a helping hand after getting caught in netting in Hertfordshire

Some people may find the video distressing

A young deer found himself stuck in a rut after getting heavy netting tangled around his antlers in a field in Wadesmill, near Ware.

The young male deer got caught in some netting in a field. Photo from RSPCA

The male fallow deer was spotted thrashing around in the field on Monday morning (16 March).

RSPCA animal collection officer Kate Wright rushed to help him.

She said: “The buck was in the middle of an open field and was very visible from the road so a passerby called us as they were concerned for his welfare.

"The thick netting was tangled around his antlers and had gathered lots of mud and debris making it very heavy for him to lift his head. He must have been exhausted.

Officers from the RSPCA helped untangle the deer and he was uninjured. Photo by RSPCA

"My colleague, Simon Hoggett, and I managed to safely restrain the deer and cover his head to help him calm down. We then carefully untwisted and cut the netting free.

"Thankfully the young deer wasn’t injured so we set him free there and he bounded off across the field in the direction of the woods.”

Sport and garden netting can be extremely dangerous to animals so the RSPCA is asking everyone to clear them away when they are not in use.

Every year, RSPCA officers are called out to rescue hundreds of animals tangled in netting. Sometimes animals can tragically die as the netting tightens around their body.

The netting. Photo by RSPCA

> To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care, visit the charity's website or call the donation line on 0300 123 8181.