Woman appeals for public's help in tracing family in Tring

A woman from New Zealand is appealing for the public's help in tracing her father's side of the family, who are from Tring.

Philip Southernwood, Jack Cheesewright, Annie and Ernest

Fleur Martin (nee Southernwood) is appealing to Hemel Today's readers for help in finding her family - during the Second World War, her father stayed with his second cousin Jack Cheesewright at Windmill Cottage, in Tring.

The appeal was prompted after she began studying her father's Second World War diaries.

Her father, Philip F. Southernwood, was born in New Zealand but spent time in the UK as Coastal Command pilot flying Beaufighters during the Second World War, his Squadron was 489.

Fleur said: "My husband Steve and I are planning to be in the UK parts of May and June and I would love to find out more about my father's side of the family.

Fleur's dad, Philip Southernwood

"Our travels are looking less likely by the day, but this may be of interest to someone in the meantime.

"In his diaries he writes of visits to Tring to stay with his second cousin Jack Cheesewright and Jack's wife Kitty.

"Living with them was Jack's mother Annie Maria Cheesewright (nee Southernwood), Philip's great aunt.

"Philip writes that she was 88 at the time of writing in 1944.

Windmill Cottage, Tring Herts, in May 1945

"Jack (John) and Kitty (Catherine I think) had no children. They moved from Blackheath London to Tring during the blitz, along with Annie.

"My father was treated to “great hospitality” at their home, “Windmill Cottage at the West fringe of town”.

"In November 1944, he wrote in his diary 'One of the town's doctors, a Dr Knox heard of my presence in the town and rang up asking for an introduction. His interest in me arose out of the fact that he is NZ born and still has a large number of relatives in NZ. He asked me to accompany him on his morning rounds one day and see a little of beautiful Herts. This I did and enjoyed the ride and the company very much. He drove me to many vantage points on the Chilterns, the range of hills that are Herts' own. Surrounding landmarks, scenic attractions and anything of interest in the beautiful countryside were all points for his observations.'

"Also A.E. (Ernest) Southernwood, a herb importer from London, visited Philip while in Tring, he was Philip's grandfather's step brother.

"I believe there are Southernwoods in Hertfordshire but I haven't made the connection as to how they are related yet.

"There appear to be no Southernwoods left in New Zealand, although my sister Holly still uses the family name from time to time."

Philip returned home from the Second World Was in 1945, after being awarded a DFC. He died aged 52 in 1973.

> If you can help Fleur trace her family, email holly.patel@jpimedia.co.uk.