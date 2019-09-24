Update to plans for new homes in Kings Langley

Developers behind a new development of 55 new homes in Kings Langley will unveil proposed changes to their scheme on Wednesday (September 25) at Kings Langley Cricket Club.

Angle Property received planning permission in July for the scheme at Rectory Farm, off the A4251 Hempstead Road.

The firm say that they have now reviewed their plans and “believe there is a more appropriate scheme better suited to the site, which will offer significant benefits to the local

community.”

It is not clear if this will mean a change to the number of new homes being proposed, or to the amenities planned.

Angle Property spokesman James Good said “It became clear during the application process that certain changes could be made which would improve the development and deliver benefits to the local community.

“We have undertaken further research of the local area to ensure that whatever is developed in the future is dealt with sensitively. We now want to hear from the

local community and our project team will be at the consultation event to answer questions and listen to feedback.”

The event takes place on September 25, from 3.30-7.30pm, at Kings Langley Cricket Club in Vicarage Lane.

You can also contact the Angle team on 0800 319 6187 or email info@rectoryfarm-consult.co.uk

Dertails of the original scheme can also be found at Dacorum Borough Council’s planning portal http://www.dacorum.gov.uk/home/planning-development/planning-applications/search-planning-applications by searching for 4/02282/18/MOA.

Angle has provided a dedicated freephone information line for residents to call

0800 319

6187 and email address: info@rectoryfarm-consult.co.uk