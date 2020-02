The bulldog called 'Bomber' found in Hemel Hempstead on Tuesday night has been taken to Appledown Rescue Centre.

PC Williamson from Dacorum Police's Intervention Team B found 'Bomber' in Jupiter Drive at around 9.20pm and was looking reunite the dog with it's owners.

Police are looking for the owners of 'Bomber'. Photo from Dacroum Police Facebook Page (Hertfordshire Constabulary)

'Bomber' was microchipped but the contact details were out-of-date.

A spokesman for Hertfordshire Police said: "The dog has now been taken to Appledown Rescue Centre in Dunstable."

