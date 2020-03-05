Tring Specsavers raises money for Stargardt's Connected

The money was raised for people and families suffering from Stargardt disease

Specsavers in Tring raised £183 from £1 eye test donations for Stargardt's Connected.

Specsavers in Tring raised 183 for Stargardt's Connected

The charity was set by Bhavna Tailor to raise awareness, create support networks and fund research of the disease.

Stargardt disease is an inherited progressive disease that affects the retina causing central vision loss, it currently has no treatment or cure.

The fundraising was part of an initiative between the Hertfordshire Specsavers stores - where they raised an incredible combined total of £4,349.

Bhavna's seven-year-old son, Ethan, was diagnosed with Stargardt disease four years ago. He was having some trouble reading and Bhavna thought he needed glasses, but what she later discovered was that Ethan was suffering from the rare Stargardt disease.

She wanted to do something positive so she set up Stargardt’s Connected, the first Stargardt’s charity in the UK.

Ethan said: "Don’t stop Mummy, you’re giving me hope."

Bindi Shah, director at Tring Specsavers, said: "As a key part of the Tring community and as carers for local resident’s eye health, our store was keen to get behind the initiative to fundraise and raise awareness of Stargardt disease."

The fundraiser was started by Ketan Patel, director at Waltham Cross Specsavers, having heard the story through his daughter who shares a class with Ethan, he wanted to take action.

Upon hearing about Ketan’s plan to fundraise, all of the Specsaver’s store directors in Hertfordshire wanted to get involved. As a connected community, the directors felt it was important to support the cause and raise awareness.

Bhavna said: "I am really grateful to Ketan for helping push this through. I know he cares and understands the importance of raising awareness and the role he can play as an optician."

For more information about Stargardt's Connected visit: stargardtsconnected.org.uk.