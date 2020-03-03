Top authors signed up for Berkhamsted book festival

BerkoFest is back for its second year

BerkoFest book festival is returning to Berkhamsted in May and organisers have announced some top authors for the two-day event.

Author Jenny Eclair. Photo by Ray Burminston

The main event is on Sunday, May 10, and will be held at Bekhamsted Town Hall and Rectory Lane Cemetery, and will be hosted by Robin Ince and Nigel Barden.

Sunday Times top selling fiction authors Jenny Éclair, Lisa Jewell, Adele Parks, and Beth O’Leary will be attending this year's book festival on Saturday, May 9, and Sunday, May 10.

They will be appearing alongside sporting, memoir and comedy writers, and radio broadcasters.

Award-winning comedian Alexei Sayle will be leading a session, Nikesh Shukla will discuss his writings on race and immigration and one of England’s most successful cricket captains Mike Brearley will talk about the 'Art of Captaincy'.

Comedian Alexei Sayle

Organiser Charlie Hussey said: "We’re so thrilled to have such a diverse line-up, and hope that people will come along and have great weekend."

In the morning, at the Town Hall, attendees will have the chance to have antiquarian books valued by Giles Lyon, proprietor of the famous World’s End bookshop in London.

On the Saturday afternoon, at Berkhamsted Cricket club, there will a cricket match between the BerkoFest team and an Authors XI, followed in the evening by a question and answer session with cricket playing authors.

This year the Rectory Lane Cemetery will only host children’s sessions. Comedian, poet and author John Hegley will be taking centre stage with his own wacky brand of workshops and jokes AKA ‘family wordship’.

Other award-winning children’s authors include Theresa Breslin, Christopher Edge and Vashti Hardy.

A children’s story writing competition will also be launched on the day with some fantastic prizes on offer.

Regular Radio 4 broadcasters Claudia Hammond, Natalie Haynes and Robin Ince will be stimulating the audience with their insights.

For more details and ticket prices visit: www.berkofest.com.