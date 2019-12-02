The ethanol in alcohol can hit an animals bloodstream faster than humans. If consumed, dogs may seem drowsy and unsteady on their feet, and in more severe cases theres a risk of seizures and respiratory failure.

These are the foods you shouldn’t feed your dog this Christmas

Christmas food can be the highlight of the seasonal period, but if you have dogs in the house then there are certain popular festive foods that could make them ill.

These are seven foods you should avoid giving to your pooch this Christmas, according to pet food experts at Canagan.

1. Blue cheese

2. Christmas cake, pudding and mince pies

The raisins, currants and sultanas in Christmas treats like mince pies, Christmas cake and Christmas pudding are poisonous to dogs. Consuming these could lead to sickness, diarrhea and kidney failure.
3. Chocolate

Chocolate is comes a-plenty at Christmas, but it is highly toxic for dogs. The darker the chocolate, the worse it is. The first signs of chocolate poisoning are vomiting and diarrhoea.
4. Turkey bones

Cooked bones can become brittle and can easily splinter, with larger bones presenting a choking hazard and smaller pieces having the potential to irritate the gut or worst.
