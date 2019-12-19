Swanky Berkhamsted street is SECOND most expensive in Hertfordshire, data reveals

The most expensive streets in Hertfordshire have been revealed - and you won't be surprised to hear that affluent Berkhamsted has made the priciest list.

According to new research by Lloyds Bank, Meadway is the county's SECOND fanciest address, with house prices averaging an eye-watering £1,744,000 between 2014 and 2019.

The swanky Berkhamsted private road was only pipped by The Warren in Radlett, where house buyers would have to fork out a whopping £1,945,000 on average.

Next on the list are Rickmansworth's Chorleywood Road (£1,696,000), Bushey's Hartsbourne Avenue (£1,618,000) and Brookmans Park's Kentish Lane (£1,559,000).

The top 10 is completed by Oakridge Avenue and Goodyers Avenue in Radlett (£1,555,000 and £1,554,000 respectively), Deards End Lane, Knebworth (£1,552,000), Brookmans Avenue, Brookmans Park (£1,531,000) and The Climb, Rickmansworth (£1,522,000).

Andrew Mason, mortgage director at Lloyds Bank, said: “The country’s most expensive streets are getting even pricier, with the top 20 rising by an eye-watering £1.7million on average over the past year.

“The average house prices in the top 10 priciest streets in the South East have risen by around £300,000 in the past year, with the 10 prestigious addresses in the area commanding an average house price in excess of £4.4 million.

“More than 80 of the most expensive regions across England now all have at least one million-pound street, while the most expensive address in Wales has an average house price just short of the mark at £900,000.”

Ilchester Place in London’s Holland Park retains crown as most expensive street with an average house price of £17.2million.