Suspended prison sentences for fraudsters who sold Kodi boxes at Bovingdon Market

Two men have been sentenced at St Albans Crown Court after being found guilty of selling television devices which enable access to paid for services dishonestly.

Thomas Tewelde from Acton, West London, and Mohamed Abdou, from Tonbridge, Kings Cross, have each been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for two years.

They must pay £1,000 in costs and ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work after being found guilty of selling black box tv devices.

The devices, also known as Kodi boxes, were sold by the pair at Bovingdon Market, Hemel Hempstead, in July 2017.

Colin Woodward, deputy cabinet member for community safety, said: “The Judge’s sentence clearly reflects the seriousness with which he regards the safety and fraudulent aspects of this case. The outcome should be a deterrent for others thinking of doing similar.

“We’re keen to support the growth of the creative industries which is significant in Hertfordshire.

"The sale of these boxes which allowed free access to copyrighted material, puts this industry and Hertfordshire jobs at risk.”

Kieron Sharp, FACT CEO, said: “This sentence shows that if you are involved in the sale of illicit devices you can receive a criminal conviction for fraud that will have a detrimental effect on your life.”