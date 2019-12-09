Support Berkhamsted hospice and recycle your Christmas Tree this January

Save the seasonal stress of disposing of your Christmas Tree yourself, and let The Hospice of St Francis collect it straight from your door.

Hemel residents are asked to make a donation in return for having their tree collected by a team of volunteers and the money raised will contribute to the over £5million the hospice needs every year to fund its free care.

Supported by Veolia, leaders in environmental solutions and Rotary Club of Hemel Hempstead, the teams of volunteers will be out in specially organised vans on January 11 and 12, 2020, throughout the HP1, HP2 and HP3 postcodes.

The Hospice helps 2,000 local people and their families each year to live their precious lives well by improving symptoms, achieving personal goals and helping them to feel safe.

As well as clinics, there are workshops, support groups, classes and therapies for carers, family members and patients in its health and wellbeing Spring Centre.

Arranging collection is easy - just visit charityxmastreecollection.com and leave the rest to the Hospice.

You don't even need to be there on the day - simply leave your tree outside your home. The trees will then be chipped, recycled and turned into bio fertiliser for farms in and around the local area.

Lucy Hume, joint director of fundraising at the hospice, said: “We’re delighted that the residents of Hemel Hempstead have taken to our Christmas tree Collection so well and are thrilled to be back here again collecting and recycling more trees this Christmas with the help of Veolia and the Rotary Club of Hemel Hempstead

“We couldn’t raise the over £5million we need each year to continue to provide our free care and support without the help of people like you in our local community. Every donation made for the collection of your Christmas Tree is helping more people and their families to live their precious lives well in 2020.”

For more information please contact the hospice on 01442 869555, or at fundraising@stfrancis.org.uk. You can also visit www.stfrancis.org.uk or follow them on Facebook – The Hospice of St Francis, Twitter - @Hospicstfrancis and Instagram - @hospicestfrancis to find out more about their work.