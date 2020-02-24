Successful art exhibition for Hemel motorcycle ace turned artist

A former motorcycle ace turned artist displayed an exhibition of his work last week to raise money for the Hospice of St Francis in Berkhamsted

David Moore, 85, of Water Mill House Care Home, in Hemel Hempstead, competed at the highest level in the 1950s, alongside motorcycle legends John Surtees and Mike Hailwood.

David with his daughter Jules Leyland and his son Colin Moore

The centrepiece of the exhibition was a rare vintage 250 NSU motorcycle, raced by David in the 1950s and restored by him. David took part in motorcycle 'parades' up to as late as 2017.

He won many races and also took part in the Isle of Mann TT race three times, before hanging up his leathers and picking up a paintbrush.

In the early 1970s, David broke his ankle, was off work and had to stop racing too, he took to dabbling with painting and found he had a real talent for it.

When he recovered, he joined the Berkhamsted and Little Gaddesden art clubs and exhibited regularly.

Over 100 of his paintings were on display at Water Mill House, the sale of which raised over £1,450 for the Hospice of St Francis.

The hospice is very dear to the family, as it is where David’s wife Edna was cared for before she passed away.

Jules Leyland, David’s daughter, said: “We are so proud of what Dad has achieved in his life and it was wonderful that the two most important things to Dad came together this weekend.

"Added to the fact he sold over 30 paintings and raised a huge sum for the hospice, he had a wonderful party with his closest friends and family. It was truly an unforgettable and totally special weekend for us all.

"Thanks to all the brilliant staff at Water Mill House for making this possible"

Family and friends attended the exhibition from all over the country, along with many local motor cyclists including Steffen Rosen, a lifelong racing friend, who came from Sweden.

Noelia Fernandes, home manager, said: “This was so exciting for all involved. David is a wonderful artist.

"Although he is living with dementia now, we hope this weekend’s exhibition of his work will have stirred some wonderful memories for him.”