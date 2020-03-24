Strange lights spotted in the sky above Hemel

Did you see the lights in the sky over Hemel Hempstead?

A reader has contacted Hemel Today after he saw bizarre lights in the sky last night (Monday, March 23).

Mr Wehrle wants to know if anyone else saw the lights between 9.30pm and 10.15pm.

He said: "It was highly unusual and looked like a cluster of multi-coloured lights spinning and moving round in circles and odd spirally motions.

"It got lower in the sky until I couldn’t see it anymore. I was watching from Redbourn so if it was a drone it must have been large.

"I’ve never seen anything like it before, it was very strange."

