Stagecoach Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead students raise hundreds for charity

Stagecoach Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead raised hundreds for Playskill at a fundraiser on Saturday, March 7, in memory of Emily Stockley who sadly died in September last year.

Students from the performing arts school raised £700 when they held a concert, raffle and cake sale.

The talented students, including Emily's sister, performed a variety of songs and were joined by West End star, David Hunter, who plays the role of Dr Pomatter in the award-winning 'Waitress the Musical'.

Principal, Tara Dixon, said: “The children worked so hard and it was amazing to see students past and present performing, it’s always a joy to see nervous pupils overcome their fears and sing in front of an audience."

Emily’s parents helped get raffle donations and on the day said “Emily would have loved it, she always enjoyed watching the concerts and shows the school puts on.

"They are a wonderful school and Tara is a professional and supportive Principal.

"We were delighted and emotional that Tara asked us for a charity to support in Emily’s memory."

Playskill runs pre-school parent and child groups in Hemel Hempstead and Watford for children with special physical needs.

Combining Physiotherapy, Occupational and Speech and Language therapy with play helps the children to improve their skills and provides a supportive environment for parents and carers.

Speech and Language therapist Lucy Tannett, who attended the concert, said: "Playskill relies on grants and donations in order to keep their valuable and much needed services running.

"Our services are free to families as we want to be available to everyone who needs them.

"We have grown from one group in 2006 to six groups at present and always have a waiting list.”

For more information about Playskill visit: www.playskill.org.

