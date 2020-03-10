Sixth person in the UK dies from coronavirus in Hertfordshire

The man's family have issued a statement through West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust

A man in his early 80s with underlying health conditions has become the UK's sixth coronavirus death.

Health news

NHS officials confirmed the man died last night at the Watford General Hospital.

There are currently 321 confirmed cases in the UK, 13 in Hertfordshire.

West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust operates from three hospitals, Watford General, St Albans City and Hemel Hempstead.

A West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust spokesperson said: “Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at Watford General Hospital, and had tested positive for COVID-19, has died.

"The patient, who died in the evening of Monday March 9th, was in his early 80s and had underlying health conditions.

“His family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust has released a statement on behalf of the family of the patient who sadly died having tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement said: "We have lost a loving, caring father, grandfather and brother. His age and failing health did not stop him from living a full and complete life and always doing things for other people. He was guided by his innate kindness."

"Our father will be sorely missed, not just by us but by those whose lives he touched."

"We can advise that this is the only statement we are going to release at this time with regards to our dearly loved relative."

The family wish to be able to mourn in privacy.