Serious collision closes A414 near Hemel Hempstead

The A414 eastbound from the Breakspear roundabout near Hemel Hempstead is closed as police attend a serious collision and vehicle fire

The road is also closed between the M1 junction 8 and the A505 Park Street roundabout near St Albans, Hertfordshire Police are leading the incident response at the scene.

The closure from the Breakspear roundabout prevents traffic from joining the M1 northbound and southbound at junction 8.

Highways England is urging drivers to plan ahead and consider alternative routes and allow additional time for their journeys.

More to follow.