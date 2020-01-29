Say cheese! Photographer to take snaps of Berkhamsted people for charity book

A photographer is taking pictures of Berkhamsted people for a charity book to be published later this year.

Former Gazette editor Adam Hollier started out in the business six years ago and this year is capturing the portraits of hundreds of residents in Berkhamsted with the aim of publishing a book of all the faces.

Berkhamsted People: Portraits of a Town

Adam sees the project as giving something back to the community in which he works.

"As a local, I want to work with the community and produce something lovely for the town," he said.

In 2018, he photographed over 400 people in Tring. Adam produced Tring People - Portraits of a Town – a beautiful coffee table book - which includes some local landmarks and lovely stories from those featured in its pages. This year, Adam turns his attention to Berkhamsted, for his next book.

Over the next few months, pop-up shoots will be take place in local spots, with anyone connected to Berkhamsted invited to sit for a portrait, free of charge, and feature in the pages of the final book, which will be a record of faces and places in the town during 2020.

Adam added: "I was overwhelmed with the support for Tring People, and wanted to extend the project with a second book in Berkhamsted."

The first Berkhamsted People – Portraits of a Town pop-up portrait shoot is to be held at Berkhamsted Lawn Tennis & Squash Rackets Club, 2-5pm on Sunday, February 9.

Further shoots are arranged at:

- The Kings Arms – 9am-12noon on Sunday, February 16

- Waterstones bookshop – 10am-1pm on Friday, March 13

- BerkoFest Book Festival – 10am-12noon on Sunday, May 10

More shoot dates and locations are currently being organised.

Adam hopes the book will be stocked by Waterstone’s (Tring People: Portraits of a Town is available at Waterstone’s Berkhamsted) and a copy will also be held in The British Library, for posterity, alongside the Tring publication.

A portion of any surplus funds generated from book sales will go to local charity, The Hospice of St Francis.