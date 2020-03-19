RSPCA is still rescuing and rehoming in Hertfordshire

Chief executive praises staff and volunteers for their dedication to animals

The RSPCA has reassured animal lovers that it is continuing to rescue and rehome animals in Hertfordshire despite the coronavirus outbreak.

RSPCA is still rescuing and rehoming animals in Hertfordshire

The animal charity which has a team of frontline officers, 17 animals centres - including Southridge Animal Centre in Hertfordshire - four wildlife centres and four animal hospitals across England and Wales, has put contingency plans in place to cope with the weeks and months ahead.

Chief executive, Chris Sherwood, said: “Thanks to our amazing, dedicated and professional team of staff and volunteers, the RSPCA is still rescuing and rehoming animals in these difficult times.

“We are having to change the way we work, but please be assured we are doing everything we can to make sure that we get help to the animals most in need.

“There is a great deal of anxiety, worry and concern at the moment.

"Being around animals can bring great pleasure, companionship and mental health benefits, so we hope people will draw comfort from spending time with their pets and watching wildlife to help them through the weeks and months ahead.”

RSPCA Hertfordshire East and RSPCA Middlesex North West and South Hertfordshire are registered charities and the branches are part of the RSPCA family, running vital clinics, rehoming centres and charity shops.

Most of the work is carried out by volunteers, so there may be some changes to local services.

The RSPCA has frontline officers working around the clock to help animals.

The officers are regularly handwashing before and after handling animals, avoiding entering premises and asking people to bring animals to the door where appropriate and keeping their vans clean. They are sanitising their hands whenever they leave their vehicles.

The charity's wildlife centre teams are still working around the clock to help rehabilitate and release sick and injured wild animals. The centres are not open to the public for visits. If you find a sick or injured wild animal please contact our emergency line - 0300 1234 999 for advice on what to do.

Extra hygiene measures have been put in place at the animal centres and hospitals to protect staff and visitors, but we would ask anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 not to visit.

Chris added: “I’m really proud to work alongside such a dedicated team of animal lovers and I’m constantly inspired by their drive to help animals, even in the toughest of times.

“I would ask for people to bear with us over the coming weeks.

"It’s great to see communities rallying around to support each other during this time and it would be good to see that community spirit extend to local RSPCA animal centres, branches and hospitals.”

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care visit: www.rspca.org.uk or call our donation line on 0300 123 8181.