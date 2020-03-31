RSPCA emergency appeal to keep saving animals in Hertfordshire

Charity appeals for help to continue looking after animals in Hertfordshire

The RSPCA is launching an emergency appeal to keep its rescue teams out on the frontline in Hertfordshire saving animals through the coronavirus crisis.

The male fallow deer was rescued from the netting by an RSPCA animal collection officer

Animal rescuers at the charity have been designated key workers by the government but vital funding is needed to keep them out on the road, continuing to rescue animals from the worst cruelty and neglect.

Although RSPCA centres have closed to the public, including Southridge Animal Centre in Hertfordshire, the charity continues to provide vital care to thousands of animals.

RSPCA Southridge is currently caring for 144 animals, 34 dogs, 70 cats, 81 rabbits, four equines and 28 other pets, as of Thursday, March 26, and is expecting even more to come into its care in the coming weeks as its rescue teams bring in more animals in need.

The charity is also facing a huge financial strain as it is already seeing the damaging effect of the coronavirus it's fundraising income, while the costs of saving, treating and caring for animals continue.

The RSPCA national emergency appeal is being supported by comedian and animal lover Ricky Gervais.

He said: “It is really important for us all to pull together to help each other at this difficult time and someone needs to be there for animals, too.

"I would urge people to give whatever they can spare at this really difficult time to support the RSPCA so they can stay out on the frontline rescuing the animals who need them most.

“They are facing huge challenges through this crisis, but their amazing staff are committed to being there for animals in danger in any way they can and they can only do it with your help.”

Last year, RSPCA rescuers dealt with 3,060 welfare incidents in Hertfordshire and they are continuing to save animals on the frontline through this difficult time. The teams are continuing an emergency-only service through the lockdown period.

Dermot Murphy, Head of the RSPCA Rescue Teams, said: “This is a time of national crisis, and many of us are anxious about the future and our loved ones.

"This crisis has touched all areas of life and the RSPCA is no different.

"As we all face the biggest challenge of a generation, the RSPCA must continue to be on the frontline, rescuing and caring for the animals who need us most.

“Our rescuers, vets and nurses have been designated key workers by the government which means we can carry on saving animals from cruelty and neglect and we rely entirely on generous public donations to deliver our vital services.

“We are facing immense challenges and huge pressures on strained resources, but our hugely dedicated teams are out there dealing with emergencies and our centres continue to deliver vital care to thousands of animals, with more expected in the coming weeks.

“We know that this is a difficult time for everyone but we must still be there for the animals who are suffering and we are appealing for animal lovers to give whatever they can to help us.”

Since the crisis deepened at the beginning of March, the animal cruelty line has received nearly 60,000 calls, these include helping pets, exotics, farm animals and wildlife, like this deer who got tangled in netting and needed help.

To help the RSPCA keep rescuing animals like these and keep it's animal hospitals and centres running for emergency treatment and round the clock care through these unprecedented times, please donate whatever you can spare at www.rspca.org.uk/covid.

