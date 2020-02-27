Reusable bottles for Dacroum Council crews

Dacorum Borough Council is on a mission to help cut down single-use plastic

This month, Dacorum Borough Council has given frontline operatives from the Waste Services and Clean, Safe and Green departments their own reusable drinks bottles to help them cut down on the amount of single-use bottles they use.

Dacorum Borough Council is on a mission to help cut down single-use plastic

The reusable drinks bottles have been provided free of charge to approximately 1000 crew members in Hertfordshire by WasteAware, the Hertfordshire Waste Partnership.

Cllr Alan Anderson, portfolio holder for Environment Sustainability and Regulatory Services, said “In the UK, we use 13 billion plastic bottles every year, that's including all fizzy drinks, milk and toiletry bottles. A staggering 60% of these are just disposable water bottles!

"That’s 7.7 billion bottles a year which could be avoided if we simply used our reusable bottles instead."

Last summer, Dacorum worked alongside WasteAware to launch Refill Hertfordshire, a scheme to encourage people to carry reusable water bottles and fill them up on-the-go.

Public places such as cafés, restaurants and pubs can register as ‘Refill Stations’ and display a round, blue Refill sticker – this invites all to fill up their water bottles with free tap water, whether they are a customer or not.

Following a council initiative encouraging local businesses to sign up, there are now over 150 Refill Stations throughout Dacorum.

Crew members have been encouraged to use these Refill Stations throughout the day.

Cllr Anderson added: “Refilling a reusable bottle with tap water is around 500 – 1000 times cheaper than buying bottled water - so drinking tap water instead of buying a bottle of drink is a great way to save money!

"I am so pleased that by providing these bottles we are not only helping our crews, but helping the planet too.”

For more information on Refill or cutting down single-use plastic in your daily life, read the Council's top tips: www.dacorum.gov.uk/reusables.