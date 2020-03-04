Record-breaking Berkhamsted Rotary half marathon supports good causes

A total distance of 13,147 miles was covered on Sunday morning

Berkhamsted welcomed hundreds of runners to the 38th annual Rotary Half Marathon and Five Mile Run on Sunday, March 1.

Berkhamsted Rotary Half Marathon and Five Mile Run

Over 1300 athletes took advantage of a rare sunny morning to rack up a total distance of 13,147 miles.

The 13 mile half marathon, which tracks through the Chilterns countryside, is ideally timed for runners coming back to competitive running after winter training, it is often used as a serious 'marker' for a full marathon distance.

Over 800 runners completed the route from Berkhamsted Cricket Club, through Potten End, up to Ashridge and back.

Alex Milne (1hr 09m 08s) broke the course record and won for the second year in a row, Jess Gray (1hr 29m 34s) claimed the women’s first place.

Berkhamsted Rotary Half Marathon and Five Mile Run

More than 500 runners, including many families and children, rose to the challenge of the five mile run. Men’s and women’s winners were Sha Janally (27m 15s) and Katie Ferguson (34m 16s) respectively.

These events are also major fundraisers for Berkhamsted Rotary, to help support good causes and charities in the area.

This year the money was raised for St Francis Hospice and Pepper Foundation, both of which provide support to people who have a life-limiting or life-threatening disease.

Many runners also raised money for their own good causes, Berkhamsted School Swifts House team, who raised over £1,100 for DENS.

Berkhamsted Rotary Half Marathon and Five Mile Run

Derek Simpson, Berkhamsted Rotary president, said: "The annual Half Marathon and Fun Run have become key events in the Rotary year enabling us to provide valuable support to numerous good causes in the area and beyond.

"We could not do it without the valuable financial support we receive from our sponsors and the practical help and cooperation given by so many local people in setting up the events and ensuring they are conducted efficiently and safely."

Berkhamsted Rotary has thanked the runners for their support and the hundreds of people who turned out to help on the day to help, including Rotarians and friends, Inner Wheelers, St Francis Hospice, The Pepper Childrens Hospice at Home, The Air Training Corps, Police Cadets and Scouts.

For more details visit: www.berkorun.com.