Recent planning applications from across Dacorum

This week’s planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council

4/02153/19/FUL, change of use of part of ground floor nightclub to create a flats’ entrance. Construction of new second, third and fourth floors to create nine one-bedroom flats, new liftshaft, access balconies, bin stores, and cycle stores. 156 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 1BA

4/02186/19/FHA, two-storey side and rear extensions and single-storey front extension. 3 Winding Shot, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 3QQ

4/02269/19/FHA, two-storey side and single-storey rear and front extension. 21 Ashtree Way, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 1QS

4/02275/19/FUL, install eight parking bays on amenity green. Amenity green, Daggsdell Road, Hemel Hempstead

4/02276/19/FUL, install six parking bays on amenity green. Amenity green opposite 132 Gadebridge Road, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 3EP

4/02277/19/FUL, install 13 parking bays on amenity land. Amenity green opposite 7 Elm Green, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 3PX

4/02291/19/FHA, new access driveway and gates. Existing driveway to also have new gates. 8 Hempstead Lane, Potten End, Berkhamsted, HP4 2QJ

4/02308/19/FHA, double-story rear extension, loft conversion, new front porch, demolition of the front garage, new outbuilding, demolition and rebuilding of the garage in the garden. 61 Hempstead Lane, Potten End, Berkhamsted, HP4 2RZ

4/02309/19/RET, retrospective application for the change of use from a six-bedroom house in multiple occupation to an eight-bedroom home of multiple occupancy for a maximum of eight people, including alterations to an existing boundary. 71 Bennetts End Road, Hemel Hempstead, HP3 8DU

4/02310/19/FHA, new entrance porch and two-storey side extension with associated landscaping. 16 St Anthonys Avenue, Hemel Hempstead, HP3 8HQ

4/02329/19/MFA, demolition of existing school buildings and the construction of a new three-storey school building (use Class D1) with associated landscaping, access and parking, and installation of interim temporary classrooms during construction. Tring School, Mortimer Hill, Tring, HP23 5JD

4/02333/19/FHA, single-storey side extension, two-storey rear extension with gable roof. Single-storey first floor front extension, demolition of existing garage. New entrance to front elevation. 41 South Park Gardens, Berkhamsted, HP4 1HZ

4/02335/19/FUL, construction of a detached two-storey three-bedroom dwelling with associated parking and landscaping. Land at Laurel Bank, Hemel Hempstead, HP3 0NX

4/02339/19/FUL, construction of new attached dwelling, alterations to existing property including construction of single-storey rear extension. Enlargement of existing parking bay in front garden. 12 Bourne Road, Berkhamsted, HP4 3JU

4/02348/19/FHA, first floor rear extension (over existing single-storey extension) and front porch extension. 182 Great Elms Road, Hemel Hempstead, HP3 9UJ