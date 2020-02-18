Rayden Solicitors to host charity gala to support Berkhamsted charity

A solicitors in Berkhamsted is organising a gala to raise money for the Hospice of St Francis

Rayden Solicitors is hosting the fundraiser at Berkhamsted Cricket Club on Friday, May 15, to support the charity and celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE day.

Rayden Solicitors at a previous charity event

Paula Butterworth, Executive Partner Rayden Solicitors, said: "We choose to raise money for the Hospice because it is a wonderful local charity to Berkhamsted.

"We toured around the Hospice and were really impressed with the care and support they offer not only to the ill but to all the family members."

The Hospice of St Francis helps people in Hertfordshire, and their families to live their lives well through improving symptoms, achieving personal goals and helping them to feel safe.

There will be a DJ, dancing and music from The Polka Dots.

Gary Williams singing to Gary Heywood from Haines Watts at Rayden Solicitors event

Tickets for the event are £65 and includes a three course meal and a welcome drink, tickets are available at: raydensolicitorsgala.eventbrite.co.uk.