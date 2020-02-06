Proposals for plenty of extensions in Hemel Hempstead plus the rest of this week's planning applications for Dacorum

This week's planning applications for Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted and Tring submitted to Dacorum Borough Council.

Weekly list of valid applications made 26th February 2020 to Dacorum Borough Council:

Reference: 19/02948/RET - Address: 26 Morefields, Tring, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Change of use from amenity land to garden. Retention of terracing and decking.

Reference: 20/00204/LDP - Address: 23 Ridgeway, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Loft conversion, rear dormer projection, front velux windows and alterations.

Reference: 20/00219/LDP - Address: 222 Fennycroft Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Single storey rear pitched roof extension.

Reference: 20/00252/FHA - Address: The Barn, High Street, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Access to property changed from steps into a slope/ramp.

Reference: 20/00328/FUL - Address: Park Farm, The Twist, Wigginton, Tring, Proposal: Demolition of existing stable block. Construction of new dwelling.

Reference: 20/00388/OPA - Address: Nash House, 12 London Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Change of Use from B1a (Offices) to C3 (Residential) - 10 Flats.

Reference: 20/00352/FHA - Address: 58 Charles Street, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Lower ground floor side extension, cellar alterations to form basement, rear infill extension, roof windows.

Reference: 20/00373/FUL - Address: National Trust, Ashridge Estate, Monument Drive, Ringshall Road, Hertsfordshire, Proposal: Replacement of existing timber entrance gates with new automated timber entrance gates, installation of electric cabinet, installation of a power supply from the opposite verge up to the electric cabinet and replacement of existing Traffic Regulation Order signage to signs mounted on timber wing sections either side of the gates.

Reference: 20/00375/TCA - Address: Laurel House, Chapel Lane, Long Marston, Tring, Proposal: Fell Spruce Tree (Retrospective Application).

Reference: 20/00377/FHA - Address: 18 Cheverells Close, Markyate, St Albans, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Proposed Single Storey Rear Extension.

Reference: 20/00378/FHA - Address: Beechurst, Caddington Common, Markyate, St Albans, Proposal: Construction of basement.

Reference: 20/00379/DRC - Address: Akeman Business Park, Akeman Street, Tring, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Details required by condition 2 (materials), 8 (contaminated land), 9 (contamination) and 11 (construction traffic management plan) attached to planning permission 4/01170/19/FUL - partial demolition of single-storey rear addition. proposed change of use of yg20, yg21, yg22, yg23, yg27, yg28, yg29, yg30, yg31 from d2 to c3 residential to facilitate the provision of 4 x two-bedroom dwellings with amenity space and associated parking.

Reference: 20/00380/NMA - Address: 12 Puller Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Non material amendment to planning permission 4/00881/19/FHA - single storey glass rear extension, single storey side/rear extension with rooflights, new front porch canopy, replacement of front bay window, enlarged 2nd floor window in side flank wall and insertion of rear access door in place of existing window.

Reference: 20/00381/DRC - Address: Land R/o 71-87A And 89, Sunnyhill Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Details as required by condition 1 (appearance _ scale _ landscaping (reserved matters) and condition 4 (materials) of planning permission 4/03338/17/OUT (erection of 8 detached dwellings and garages with associated extension of approved access road)

Reference: 20/00383/DRC - Address: 153 High Street, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Details as required by condition 3 (odour management plan) of planning permission 4/01844/19/OTD (change of use from class a1 (retail) to class a3 (cafe) - cake and tea shop).

Reference: 20/00386/FUL - Address: 374 High Street, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Conversion of existing loft space to create a 1 bedroom flat. Creation of garages for both existing and new flat.

Reference: 20/00387/DRC - Address: West Herts College, Dacorum Campus, Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, Proposal: Details as Required by Condition 10 (Roads, Walkways and Accesses) Attached to Planning Permission 4/00473/18/MFA (Development of an educational building, with associated landscaping, boundary treatments, parking and access arrangements including widened access to dacorum way and infrastructure).

Reference: 20/00391/TCA - Address: Linden, Kitsbury Terrace, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Works to tree.

Reference: 20/00393/ROC - Address: 17 Whytingham Road, Tring, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Variation of Condition 5 (Approved Plans) Attached to Planning Permission 4/01888/17/FHA (Single and two storey front extensions, single storey side extensions and enlarge and convert roofspace, all with front and rear velux windows)

Reference: 20/00394/LBC - Address: The Old Bakery, 31A Frogmore Street, Tring, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Replace close boarded fence and gate due to storm damage.

Reference: 20/00395/FHA - Address: 34 Cross Oak Road, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Proposed single storey rear extensions, new rooflights, new front sash windows and associated internal alterations.

Reference: 20/00396/OUT - Address: Ver House, 55 London Road, Markyate, St Albans, Proposal: Extension to block a/b to form additional offices above existing ground floor office.

Reference: 20/00397/FHA - Address: 25 Lyrical Way, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Garage Conversion.

Reference: 20/00398/LBC - Address: Pepsal End Farm, Pepsal End, Pepperstock, Luton, Proposal: Conversion of existing grade 2 listed timber frame barns into a new dwelling.

Reference: 20/00399/NMA - Address: 2 St Michaels Avenue, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Non Material Amendment to planning permission 19/02865/ROC (Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) attached to 4/01792/18/FUL - demolition of existing double garage and side extension and replacement with single garage. formation of separate site and construction of new detached chalet bungalow.)

Reference: 20/00400/FHA - Address: 13 Derwent Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: First Floor Front and Side Extensions. Ground Floor Front Extension.

Reference: 20/00401/TCA - Address: York Ridge, 80 Langley Hill, Kings Langley, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Fell G1 group of small trees. Pollard T1 - Mature Apple tree.

Reference: 20/00402/TCA - Address: Priory Lodge, Langley Hill, Kings Langley, Hertfordshire, Proposal: T1 - Mature Eucalyptus reduce by 3m approximately.

Reference: 20/00403/TPO - Address: High Winds, The Common, Chipperfield, Kings Langley, Proposal: Fell Trees.

Reference: 20/00404/TPO - Address: 121 Beechfield Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Fell Silver Birch and Group of Shrubs/Hedges.

Reference: 20/00405/TCA - Address: 111 High Street, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Fell Pine Trees.

Reference: 20/00406/FHA - Address: 128A Windmill Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Single Storey Side Extension. New Dormer to Existing Loft Conversion.

Reference: 20/00407/FHA - Address: 5 Vauxhall Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: First floor side extension and Single storey rear extension and alterations (Amended scheme).

Reference: 20/00408/TPO - Address: 2 Chapel Fields, Wilstone, Tring, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Works to Field Maple Tree.

Reference: 20/00410/FHA - Address: 41 Long Meadow, Markyate, St Albans, Hertfordshire, Proposal: First floor rear extension.

Reference: 20/00413/LDP - Address: 26 Hollybush Lane, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Construction of rear dormer and rooflights.

Reference: 20/00414/DRC - Address: Garages Site at Rucklers Lane, Kings Langley, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Details required by condition 7 (ground investigation) attached to planning permission 4/02451/18/FUL - Demolition of 28 garages. Construction of 4 two bedroom houses with off road parking and private read gardens.

Reference: 20/00415/FUL - Address: 55 High Street, Markyate, St Albans, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Relocation of existing condenser unit to allow sufficient distance from neighbouring wall.

Reference: 20/00416/FHA - Address: Gaddesden Hall, Noake Mill Lane, Water End, Hemel Hempstead, Proposal: Construction of timber orangery to replace existing conservatory.

Reference: 20/00417/LBC - Address: Gaddesden Hall, Noake Mill Lane, Water End, Hemel Hempstead, Proposal: Construction of timber orangery to replace existing conservatory.

Reference: 20/00418/DRC - Address: The Laurels, Shendish Drive, Leading From London Road, Shendish, Hemel Hempstead, Proposal: Details as required by condition 2 ( Hard and soft landscaping) , attached to planning permission 4/02557/16/FUL (Change of use of home workshop to three bed dwelling.)

Reference: 20/00419/FUL - Address: Two Bays, Long Lane, Bovingdon, Hemel Hempstead, Proposal: Demolition of existing bungalow, retention of existing shed and construction of new dwelling and garage.

Reference: 20/00424/DRC - Address: The Stables, Pocketsdell Lane, Bovingdon, Hemel Hempstead, Proposal: Details as Required by Condition 2 (External Materials) Attached to Planning Permission 4/02646/17/FUL (Demolition of stables and outbuildings. Construction of new Dwelling.)

Reference: 20/00426/FHA - Address: Broomhill Leys, Windmill Road, Markyate, St Albans, Proposal: Construction of detached double garage.

Reference: 20/00430/CON - Address: Street Record, Astrope Lane, Astrope, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Installation of Electricity Sub Station.