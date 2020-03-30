Proposals for plenty of extensions and conversions in Hemel Hempstead plus the rest of this week's planning applications for Dacorum

This week's planning applications for Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted and Tring submitted to Dacorum Borough Council.

Weekly list of valid applications made 25th March 2020 to Dacorum Borough Council:

Reference: 20/00332/FHA - Address: 6 Long Chaulden, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Two storey side extension and single storey rear extension.

Reference: 20/00382/NMA - Address: Cherry Tree Cottage, Alderton Drive, Little Gaddesden, Berkhamsted, Proposal: Non Material Amendment to planning permission 4/00574/18/FUL (demolition of exisiting dwelling, garage and outbuildings. construction of replacement dwelling).

Reference: 20/00556/FHA - Address: 7 The Copse, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Conversion of one garage into a new habitable area with single door entry from current office room with a bifold door to rear and associated works.

Reference: 20/00587/OPA - Address: 8D Chipperfield Road, Bovingdon, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Part Change of Use from Office (B1a) to Residential (C3) - Single Dwelling.

Reference: 20/00593/FUL - Address: 27 Eight Acres, Tring, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Change of use from C3 (dwelling house) to C2 (residential institution).

Reference: 20/00616/HPA - Address: Little Kingshill, Kingshill Way, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Two single storey side extensions measuring extension A .8 m deep with a maximum height of 4 m and a maximum eaves height of 3m and extension B 8m deep with a maximum height of 4m and a maximum eaves height of 4m.

Reference: 20/00626/FUL - Address: 37 High Street, Kings Langley, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Renovation to Shop Front.

Reference: 20/00628/LBC Address: 37 High Street, Kings Langley, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Renovation of Shop Front.

Reference: 20/00638/LBC - Address: The Green Dragon, Flaunden, Flaunden, Hemel Hempstead, Proposal: External alterations, demolish and replace extensions, landscaping and car parking alterations and internal works.

Reference: 20/00639/FHA - Address: 38 Chipperfield Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Application for planning consent to erect a single storey front porch extension and single storey rear extension.

Reference: 20/00647/FUL - Address: 10 Quartermass Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Conversion of single dwelling into 2no two bedroom flats and a single storey rear extension.

Reference: 20/00663/LDP - Address: 4 Sanders Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Proposed Loft Conversion, Rear Dormer Projection, Front Velux Roof Windows.

Reference: 20/00664/LDP - Address: 2 Sanders Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Proposed Loft Conversion, Rear Dormer Projection, Front Velux Roof Windows.

Reference: 20/00653/FHA - Address: 6 Highfield Road, Wigginton, Tring, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Change of use of existing store / potting shed to be utility room & WC and 4 x 5.8m single story rear extension.

Reference: 20/00684/FHA - Address: 20 Herbert Street, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Replace bay window with balcony over existing doors.

Reference: 20/00694/LDP - Address: 39 Peascroft Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Loft conversion with dormer.

Reference: 20/00698/FHA - Address: 28 Merling Croft, Northchurch, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Single storey side rear extension

Reference: 20/00699/DRC - Address: Cherry Trees, Shootersway Lane, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Details as Required by Condition 1 (TPO Protection Methods) Attached to Planning Permission 19/02531/FHA (Construction of single-storey link extension).

Reference: 20/00700/FHA - Address: Viewpoint, Felden Lane, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Refurbishment of existing property, including first floor extension, rear single storey extension and remodelling of facades.

Reference: 20/00701/DRC - Address: Chipperfield Garage, Langley Road, Chipperfield, Proposal: Details as required by Conditions 3 (Landscape Proposals) and Condition 4 (Materials ) attached to planning permission 4/02202/19/MFA (Demolition of the existing building and construction of 9 dwellings (6 x 3 bed dwellings and 3 x 4 bed dwellings), associated car parking, bin/cycle storage and vehicular Access.

Reference: 20/00702/FHA - Address: 8 Boxwell Road, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Hard and soft landscaping works to garden.
Construction of:
- new low retaining wall, height and materials to match existing, approximately 600mm further back from internal path (to allow bins to be stored more easily)
- new planting beds
- new path to front door, using Victorian clay tiles in a traditional pattern
- general paved areas, using natural sandstone paving

Replacement of 2 no. existing bulkhead light fittings (located on inside of front wall) with similar fittings, albeit with cowling to better direct light.

Reference: 20/00704/DRC - Address: Tring School, Mortimer Hill, Tring, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Details as Required by Condition 12 (site waste management plan) attached to Planning Permission 4/02329/19/MFA - Demolition of existing school buildings and the construction of a new 3-storey school building (use class d1) with associated landscaping, access and parking, and installation of interim temporary classrooms during construction.

Reference: 20/00705/TPO - Address: Hazelton, Felden Lane, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Works to trees.

Reference: 20/00707/FHA - Address: Cherry View, Megg Lane, Chipperfield, Kings Langley, Proposal: Garage conversion and extension at rear, single storey side extension, relocation of front door and new porch, demolition of shed and erection of double garage to front.

Reference: 20/00714/FUL - Address: 308 Northridge Way, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Detached 2 bedroom chalet bungalow (amended scheme).

Reference: 20/00715/FHA - Address: 47 Egerton Road, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Demolition of conservatory, construction of single storey rear extension and first floor side extension. Landscaping to rear garden including alterations to retaining wall (amended scheme)

Reference: 20/00721/DRC - Address: 32 Stocks Road, Aldbury, Tring, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Details as required by condition 2 (External facing materials), attached to planning permission 4/03165/18/FHA (Replace existing garage and summer house with outbuilding to provide non-habitable annex with garage and hobby room.)

Reference: 20/00725/FHA - Address: 7 Candlefield Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Outbuilding in rear garden.

Reference: 20/00726/DRC - Address: Former Hewden Hire, Two Waters Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Details as Required by Condition 12 (Construction Traffic Management Plan), Condition 17 (Site Waste Management Plan) and Condition 19 (Dust Management Plan) Attached to Planning Permission 4/00834/18/MFA (Construction of 39 apartments, associated parking, landscaping, cycle storage, refuse and recycling enclosures. Access via existing vehicular access from two waters Road.)

Reference: 20/00727/FHA - Address: 1 Chestnut Close, Potten End, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Single storey side extension, following demolition of existing side conservatory. First floor side extensions, with rooflights to rear roofslope.

Reference: 20/00728/FHA - Address: 67 Homefield Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Single storey side extension.