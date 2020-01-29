Proposals for plenty of extensions and conversions in Dacorum plus the rest of this week's planning applications

This week's planning applications for Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted and Tring submitted to Dacorum Borough Council.

Weekly list of valid applications made 29th January 2020 to Dacorum Borough Council:

20/00066/RET Address: 96 Seaton Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 9HU Proposal: Retention of Decking in Rear Garden

20/00092/HPA Address: 39 Peascroft Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 8EP Proposal: Single storey rear extension measuring 6m deep with a maximum height of 4m and a maximum eaves height of 2.5m

20/00110/FHA Address: 51 Mill View Road Tring Hertfordshire HP23 4EW Proposal: Single Storey Rear Extension. Two storey side extension. New entrance porch.

20/00112/FUL Address: 12 Seymour Crescent Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 5DS Proposal: Single storey rear extension to existing dwelling. Construction of new attached dwelling.

20/00114/DRC Address: Public Car Park Lower Kings Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire Proposal: Details as Required by Condition 14 (Archaeology) Attached to Planning Permission

4/00122/16/MFA (Construction of 8 half storey car park with associated work to provide 312 spaces + 15 disabled Spaces.)

20/00121/FHA Address: 236 Queensway Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 5DF Proposal: First floor rear extension

20/00123/NMA Address: 5 The Old Forge Tring Road Long Marston Tring Proposal: Non material amendment to planning application

4/00723/15/FHA - garage conversion with first-floor extension above

20/00124/LDP Address: The Pines Lady Meadow Kings Langley Hertfordshire Proposal: Ground Floor Extensions, Room in Roof Extensions and Construction of Out Buildings

20/00126/FUL Address: The Barn Langley Lodge Farm Langley Lodge Lane Kings Langley Proposal: Alterations to existing Listed barn to facilitate conversion into 2 No. dwellings with associated car parking and landscaping

20/00127/LBC Address: The Barn Langley Lodge Farm Langley Lodge Lane Kings Langley Proposal: Alterations to existing Listed barn to facilitate conversion into 2 No. dwellings with associated car parking and landscaping

20/00128/FHA Address: 23 Tile Kiln Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 8NH Proposal: Part single part double storey rear extension, pitch roof to existing garage and reinstating garage door

20/00131/TCA Address: 9 Sevens Close Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 2FY Proposal: Fell Ash tree to 1m stump. Reason - The tree is very large for the size of the small garden.

20/00134/LDP Address: Woodyard Cottage Ashridge Park Little Gaddesden Hertfordshire Proposal: Creation of 2 no parking bays

20/00139/TCA Address: 39-40 Nettleden Road North Little Gaddesden Berkhamsted Hertfordshire Proposal: Works to Tree.

20/00140/FHA Address: South Acres Chesham Road Wigginton Tring Proposal: Extensions to front, side and rear of the property.

20/00157/FHA Address: 19 Chiltern Way Tring Hertfordshire HP23 5LD Proposal: Single Storey Rear Extensions. Internal Renovations/ Alterations. Render to Front of Property

20/00168/FHA Address: 2 Toms Hill Close Aldbury Tring Hertfordshire Proposal: Two storey side extension and alterations to rear.