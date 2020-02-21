Proposals for new homes in Hemel Hempstead plus the rest of this week's planning applications for Dacorum

This week's planning applications for Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted and Tring submitted to Dacorum Borough Council.

Weekly list of valid applications made 19th February 2020 to Dacorum Borough Council:

Reference: 19/03278/TPO - Address: New Pastures, 539 London Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Works to trees.

Reference: 20/00154/OPA - Address: Charleston House, 13 High Street, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Conversion of part of ground floor B1(a) offices to residential C3 comprising three studios and two one bedroom flats.

Reference: 20/00244/FHA - Address: 6 Grove Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Single Storey Front Extension and Two Storey Rear Extension. Change Flat Roof Dormers to Pitched and Extend Forward. Pitch Existing Flat Roofs.

Reference: 20/00259/FHA - Address: 2 Woodend Cottages, Little Woodend, Markyate, St Albans, Proposal: Proposed extension and alterations.

Reference: 20/00260/LBC - Address: 2 Woodend Cottages, Little Woodend Markyate St Albans, Proposal: Proposed extension and alterations.

Reference: 20/00268/FUL - Address: 169 Fennycroft Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Three bedroom attached dwelling.

Reference: 20/00282/FUL - Address: 57 Wingrave Road, Tring, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Alterations to front garden and boundary wall to create off road car parking space and formation of new access from public highway including dropped kerb.

Reference: 20/00287/NMA - Address: Public Car Park, Lower Kings Road, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Non Material amendment to planning permission 4/00122/16/MFA (Construction of 8 half storey car park with associated work to provide 312 spaces + 15 disabled Spaces.)

Reference: 20/00288/FUL - Address: 56 Wingrave Road, Tring, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Alterations to front garden and boundary wall to create off road car parking space and formation of new access from public highway including dropped kerb.

Reference: 20/00291/FHA - Address: 39 Lombardy Drive, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Two storey rear and side extension to existing dwelling.

Reference: 20/00317/ADV - Address: Car Park, Lower Kings Road, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Installation of two totem advertisement signs.

Reference: 20/00319/FUL - Address: 64 High Ridge Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Construction of four semi-detached dwellings with associated parking and driveway.

Reference: 20/00320/TPO - Address: Premier Inn, Hempstead Road, Kings Langley, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Works to Trees.

Reference: 20/00321/DRC - Address: 1 Castle Hill, Berkhamsted Hertfordshire, Proposal: Details as required by Condition 3 (Written Scheme of Investigation - Archaeology) Attached to Planning Permission 4/02097/19/FUL (Replacement dwelling (amended Scheme).

Reference: 20/00324/FHA - Address: 65 Victoria Road, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Two storey side and rear extension, creation of new raised off street parking space.

Reference: 20/00325/FHA - Address: Tamarinda, Long Lane, Bovingdon, Hemel Hempstead, Proposal: Construction of garden room in rear garden.

Reference: 20/00326/FHA - Address: Roseheath Wood Cottage, Bullbeggars Lane, Potten End, Berkhamsted, Proposal: Two storey rear extension and internal alterations and removal of chimney.

Reference: 20/00327/FUL - Address: The Village Hall, Church Road, Flamstead, St Albans, Proposal: Demolition of existing wooden storage shed and construction of new wooden shed of a similar design .

Reference: 20/00330/DRC - Address: The Larches, 50 - 53 Chesham Road, Bovingdon, Hemel Hempstead, Proposal: Details as required by Condition 5 (Visibility Splays) and Condition 6 (Refuse Storage Areas) Attached to Planning Permission 4/01779/17/FUL (Demolition of existing bungalow and construction of 2 new semi-detached dwellings. Construction of 7 new terraced dwellings on land to the rear of 50-53 Chesham road. New access road to terraces).

Reference: 20/00331/FHA - Address: Little Oaks, Potten End Hill, Water End, Hemel Hempstead, Proposal: Proposed side porch.

Reference: 20/00333/LDP - Address: 16 Betjeman Way, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Single storey side extension.

Reference: 20/00334/FHA - Address: Bury Manor, Shothanger Way, Bovingdon, Hemel Hempstead, Proposal: Construction of external obscure glazed passenger lift.

Reference: 20/00336/FUL - Address: 98A High Street, Bovingdon, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Change of use from A1 (Retail) to A5 (Hot Food Takeaway).

Reference: 20/00339/ROC - Address: Bovingdon Airfield, Chesham Road, Bovingdon, Hemel Hempstead, Proposal: Variation of Condition 1 (Approved Plan - Market Trading Area), Condition 2 (Approved Plan - Parking Area) and Condition 19 (Approved Plans) Attached to Planning Permission 4/01889/14/MFA (Relocation of market from east/west runway to north-west/south-east runway, reconfiguration of associated car parking areas, installation of office and toilets, and formation of landscaping (including new bund).

Reference: 20/00340/FHA - Address: Redwood, Sheethanger Lane, Felden, Hemel Hempstead, Proposal: Replacement roof, with higher ridge height and steeper pitch, and addition of 2nd floor front and rear dormer windows.

Reference: 20/00341/TCA - Address: Public Car Park, Lower Kings Road, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Works to Trees.

Reference: 20/00343/FHA - Address: Robinson Noakes, 31 Hempstead Road, Kings Langley, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Detached garage and store to the front of the property.

Reference: 20/00344/DRC - Address: Marlowes Shopping Centre, Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Details as required by condition 3 (materials), 5 (construction management plan) and 16 (smart waste management plan) of planning permission 4/01183/19/MFA (construction of a cinema with supporting restaurants & leisure uses, in a part refurbished Marlowes shopping centre. Change of use comprising ; a1 (retail) to flexible a1/a3/d2 ; a3 restaurant to flexible a1/a3/d2; d2 (gym) to flexible a1/a3/d2; a1 (retail) to d2 (cinema). Roof level extension to shopping centre and alterations to the principle Marlowes elevation).

Reference: 20/00346/LDP - Address: 55 Langley Hill, Kings Langley, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Single storey orangery.

Reference: 20/00347/TPO - Address: 1 Beech Park, Wigginton, Tring, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Fell Thuja (T1),Oak (T2),Ash (T3),Goat Willow (T4),Hornbeam (T6) and Lawson Cypress (T11). Reduce Ash Tree (T5). Raise to 4 meters Hornbeam (T7), raise to 8 meters Oak (T8 _ T9), reduce large limb on Oak (T10) and reduce height of Leyland Cypress (G1).

Reference: 20/00348/LDP - Address: 2 Cemetery Hill, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Conversion of garage to ancillary building.

Reference: 20/00350/TPO - Address: Pinewood, Balcary Gardens, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Works to Beech Tree.

Reference: 20/00351/TCA - Address: 17 Stocks Road, Aldbury, Tring, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Works to Yew Hedges.