Proposals for new flats in Hemel Hempstead plus the rest of this week's planning applications for Dacorum

This week's planning applications for Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted and Tring submitted to Dacorum Borough Council.

Weekly list of valid applications made 4th March 2020 to Dacorum Borough Council:

Planning applications. Stock image

Reference: 20/00470/OUT - Address: 26 Pancake Lane, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Outline application ( all matters reserved) for demolition of single storey dwelling. Construction of 6 flats with 8 car parking spaces.

Reference: 20/00412/NMA - Address: 1 Castle Hill, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Non Material Amendment to planning permission 4/02097/19/FUL (Replacement dwelling. (amended Scheme).

Reference: 20/00422/LBC - Address: The Crown, 145 High Street, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Existing ramp to be removed and step installed, relocate ramp to opposite opening. Increase structural opening to wall leading up into raised rear area. Existing internal walls to be removed and new internal walls formed (around food delivery and wash up area).

Reference: 20/00425/FHA - Address: White Farm, Tinkers Lane, Wigginton, Tring, Proposal: Enclosure of loggia and single storey rear extension.

Reference: 20/00432/FUL - Address: Unit C1, Riverside, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Installation of new shopfront.

Reference: 20/00437/DRC - Address: 11 Barncroft Road, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Details as required by Condition 2 (Materials) and Condition 3 (Landscaping) of planning permission 19/03260/FUL (Demolition of dwelling & construction of replacement dwelling including removal of identified small scale trees (amended scheme)).

Reference: 20/00438/FHA - Address: 67 Adeyfield Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Single storey rear and side extension and loft conversion.

Reference: 20/00442/CON - Address: Bovingdon Brickworks Ltd, Leyhill Road, Bovingdon, Hemel Hempstead, Proposal: Consultation - application for a certificate of existing lawful use (CLEUD) open brick storage.

Reference: 20/00446/TCA - Address: 36 Stocks Road, Aldbury, Tring, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Works to trees

Reference: 20/00448/FHA - Address: 8 Polehanger Lane, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Single storey front and rear extensons and internal reconfiguration

Reference: 20/00449/LBC - Address: 33 High Street, Kings Langley, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Removal of existing 1st floor bathroom and recent temporary stud partition. Reinstate new bathroom reconfiguration to include adjacent/partitioned small box room.

Reference: 20/00450/FHA - Address: Bellavista, Felden Lane, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Single storey front extension, single storey rear extension to replace conservatory, material alterations to front porch and new rooflight, new detached garage.

Reference: 20/00494/HPA - Address: 26 Flatfield Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Single Storey Rear Extension Measuring 6m Deep with a Maximum Height of 3m and a Maximum Eaves Height of 3m.

Reference: 20/00451/FHA - Address: 23 Egerton Road, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Single Storey rear extension and loft conversion.

Reference: 20/00452/NMA - Address: Fairydell Farm, Rucklers Lane, Kings Langley, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Non Material Amendment to Planning Permission 19/02791/FUL (Redevelopment of existing buildings to provide 4No. dwellings, parking and associated works on Land at Fairydell Farm, Kings Langley.)

Reference: 20/00454/TCA - Address: Marston House, Station Road, Long Marston, Tring, Proposal: Works to trees G1: Reduce 2x Cypress and 1x Holly to gutter height. G2: Clear various trees from garage roof by approx 1mT1:Poplar. Remove to ground level.T2: Cotneasta: Remove to ground level.T3: Cypress : Remove to ground level.

Reference: 20/00457/DRC - Address: Whitefields, Shootersway, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Details as Required by Condition 7 (Surface and Foul Water Drainage) Attached to Planning Permission 4/01659/19/FHA (Proposed garage outbuilding. Proposed removal of tree and relocation of existing entrance gates and Crossover.)

Reference: 20/00460/FHA - Address: Cloverleaf, Chapel Croft, Chipperfield, Kings Langley, Proposal: single storey rear extension, two storey side extension, rear balcony, extension to annex.

Reference: 20/00461/FHA - Address: 4 The Laurels, Potten End, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Two storey rear/side corner extension, conversion of garage, alterations to windows and cladding to the existing house, with associated landscaping works and internal alterations.

Reference: 20/00465/DRC - Address: 8 Parkfield, Markyate, St Albans, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Details as required by condition 5 (Planting Plan) of planning permission 4/00177/19/FUL (Construction of 1 x one-bedroom dwelling to the side of 8 parkfield. (amended Scheme)).

Reference: 20/00466/LDP - Address: 32 Box Lane, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Loft Conversion.

Reference: 20/00467/FHA - Address: 32 Box Lane, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Private garage to the front of the house.

Reference: 20/00471/FHA - Address: Trevelyan House, 2 Trevelyan Way, Berkhamsted Hertfordshire, Proposal: Single storey side extension and enlargement of verandah.

Reference: 20/00472/DRC - Address: LA5, Land At Icknield Way, Tring, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Details as required by Condition 7 (EV Charging Points Layout Plan) attached to planning permission 4/00958/18/MFA (Hybrid planning application for 226 dwellings, cemetery car park with toilet block and public open space (details submitted in full). and 0.75 hectares of employment space (b1a, b and c) and a cemetery extension of 1.7 hectares with all matters reserved).

Reference: 20/00474/LBC - Address: 5 Park Road, Tring, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Supply and Fit a New Front Door.

Reference: 20/00475/TCA - Address: Magnolia Cottage, 12-13 The Back, Potten End, Berkhamsted, Proposal: Works to Trees.

Reference: 20/00476/FHA - Address: 42 Bedmond Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Proposed Two Storey Side Extension, Two Storey Porch and Open Porch.

Reference: 20/00477/FHA - Address: 30 Swing Gate Lane, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Loft conversion.

Reference: 20/00478/HPA - Address: 32 Box Lane, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Single Storey Rear Extension Measuring 8m Deep with a Maximum Height of 3m and a Maximum Eaves Height of 3m.

Reference: 20/00483/FHA - Address: 37 Westerdale, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Internal alterations and new rear stairs.

Reference: 20/00485/TCA - Address: Kingfisher Cottage, 9-10 Leighton Buzzard Road, Water End, Hemel Hempstead, Proposal: Works to Trees.

Reference: 20/00486/DRC - Address: 32 Bridgewater Road, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Details as required by condition 2 (Materials Schedule) of planning permission 4/02217/19/FUL (Demolish existing house and construct new dwelling with garage).

Reference: 20/00487/TPO - Address: Berkhamsted Collegiate School, Castle Street, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Magnolia (T0043) - Prune to provide 1-1.5 meters clearance from building. Prunus (T0066) - Remove dead and dying branches. Robinia Pseudoacacia (T0064) - Reduce the height by 3-4 meters and spread by 2-3 meters. Malus (no Tag) - remove tree.

Reference: 20/00488/TCA - Address: Beeches, Berkhamsted Collegiate School, Kings Road, Berkhamsted, Proposal: Fell Sycamore (T129) and Horse Chestnut (T0076).

Reference: 20/00509/FHA - Address: 17 Wick Road, Wigginton, Tring, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Demolition of single storey rear extension and construction of two storey side extension, single storey front porch and single storey rear extension.