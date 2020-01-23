Proposals for multi-storey car park in Berkhamsted and plenty of extensions in Dacorum plus the rest of this week's planning applications

This week's planning applications for Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted and Tring submitted to Dacorum Borough Council.

Weekly list of valid applications made 22nd January to Dacorum Borough Council:

Stock photo

Stock photo

4/02321/19/FUL - Address: 2 Glenview Road Hemel Hempstead HP1 1TE Proposal: Loft conversion and first floor extension to existing property and attached three bed dwelling and a two bed detached dwelling with parking and landscaping (amended scheme)

19/03232/DRC - Address: Car Park Lower Kings Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire Proposal: Details required by condition 4b (submission of remediation Scheme), 5a (Implementation of approved remediation scheme) and 6 (long-term monitoring and maintenance plan attached to planning permission) 4/00122/16/MFA - construction of 8 half storey car park with associated work to provide 312 spaces + 15 disabled spaces.

20/00033/FUL - Address: Flat 1 Able House Figtree Hill Hemel Hempstead Proposal: Installation of steel railing with gate to secure tenant's garden area. Reference: 20/00044/FHA Address: Breffni Court Turners Hill Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire Proposal: Construction of bin store.

20/00051/FHA - Address: Shothanger Sheethanger Lane Felden Hemel Hempstead Proposal: Proposed Garage and Driveway Reference:

20/00062/FUL - Address: Land R/o 8 Deaconsfield Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 9HY Proposal: Construction of a new one bedroom self build dwelling with associated works (amended scheme)

20/00065/NMA - Address: 89 Marlowes Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 1LF Proposal: Non Material Amendment to planning permission 4/02150/18/FUL (conversion of ground floor from banking hall to four apartments) Reference:

20/00071/FUL - Address: 65 High Street Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 3AF Proposal: Conversion of Offices into 2 No 1 Bed Flats

20/00075/DRC - Address: 1 Woodend Cottages Little Woodend Markyate St Albans Proposal: Details as Required by Condition 2 (Samples of Materials) Attached to Planning Permission

4/00171/19/FUL - (Demolition of existing equestrian facilities and construction of one four-bedroom dwelling, one three-bedroom holiday let, one workshop/barn/carport building, with associated soft landscaping, hardstanding, and fencing.)

20/00077/FHA - Address: 28 Kings Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 3BD Proposal: Single story side return extension with rendered finish, dark metal bifold doors, roof lights and timber decking to rear.

20/00081/FHA - Address: 12 Weavers Road Tring Hertfordshire HP23 4EZ Proposal: Single Storey Rear Extension

20/00083/FUL - Address: Rossway Dog Training School Sharpes Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire Proposal: Land use for dog training and building for tuition and Storage. Attached to planning permission

20/00084/FUL - Address: 54 Western Road Tring Hertfordshire HP23 4BB Proposal: Change of use from nail bar to nail bar at ground floor/basement, and beauty/hairdressers at ground/first floor.

20/00086/FHA - Address: 53 Raybarn Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 3LX Proposal: Loft conversion with raised roof ridge (amended scheme)

20/00087/FUL - Address: The Bungalow Farm Venus Hill Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead Proposal: New Detached Bungalow in Lieu of Static Caravan and Outbuildings Reference:

20/00088/DRC - Address: 282 St Johns Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 1QG Proposal: Details as Required by Conditions 2 (External Materials), 3 (Windows), 6 (Hard and Soft Landscaping Works), 9 (Pedestrian Visiblity Splays), 10 (Car Park) and 11 (Level Details) Attached to Planning Permission 19/02509/FUL (Construction of 2 no 3 bedroom dwellings and associated parking)

20/00117/FHA - Address: Old Mill Cottage Bank Mill Lane Berkhamsted Hertfordshire Proposal: Internal House Alterations. New Garden Store, Garden Wall and Front Porch Canopy. New External Doors, Windows and Rooflights.

20/00119/LBC - Address: Old Mill Cottage Bank Mill Lane Berkhamsted Hertfordshire Proposal: Internal House Alterations. New Garden Store, Garden Wall and Front Porch Canopy. New External Doors, Windows and Rooflights.

20/00090/CON - Address: Two Counties Equestrian Village Road Whelpley Hill Bucks Proposal: Construction of log cabin for use as a cafe and meeting room with associated hardstanding ( part retrospective)

20/00094/FHA - Address: 1 Winds End Close Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 5LN Proposal: Side Part Single and Part Two Story Extension. Loft Conversion and Alteration to Roof.

20/00096/ADV - Address: McDonalds Restaurant A41 Service Area 3 Stoney Lane Hemel Hempstead Proposal: THE INSTALLATION OF 3 NO. NEW DIGITAL FREESTANDING SIGNS AND 1 NO. 15" DIGITAL BOOTH SCREEN.

20/00097/DRC - Address: Convent Of St Francis De Sales Preparatory School Aylesbury Road Tring Hertfordshire Proposal: Details as required by condition 2 (materials),4 (landscaping)7 _ 8 (ecology), 9 (lighting), 10 (written scheme of investigation) and 1 Phase 1 Report as required by planning permission: 4/01735/18/FUL (three detached dwellings with associated parking and landscaping)

20/00098/FUL - Address: 143 Belswains Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire Proposal: Demolition of existing house and development of 8 new houses

20/00099/FHA - Address: The Baptist Chapel The Front Potten End Berkhamsted Proposal: Demolition of existing side porch to back garden, replaced by construction of conservatory

20/00102/FHA - Address: Newlands Hogpits Bottom Flaunden Hemel Hempstead Proposal: Conversion of integral garage to annexe accommodation, with part infill front extension under existing front canopy.

20/00103/TCA - Address: Berkhamsted Castle Outer Earthworks East White Hill Berkhamsted Proposal: Works to trees

20/00108/TPO - Address: 33 Oakwood Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 3NQ Proposal: T1 - Cedar in rear garden - Reduce lift and thin crown by approx 2m back to previous levels. Reason - General maintenance. T2 - Maple - Fell to ground level. Reason - Tree is on edge of driveway and getting to large for the space it is in.