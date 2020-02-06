Proposals for extensions in Hemel Hempstead plus the rest of this week's planning applications for Dacorum

This week's planning applications for Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted and Tring submitted to Dacorum Borough Council.

Weekly list of valid applications made 5th February 2020 to Dacorum Borough Council:

Planning applications. Stock image

Reference: 20/00210/FUL - Address: Lindens, 17 Hempstead Lane, Potten End, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Demolition of dwelling and construction of 2no new dwellings.

Reference: 19/02669/FHA - Address: 16 Cow Roast, Tring Road, Tring, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Two storey side extension and rear garden room extension.

Reference: 20/00069/FHA - Address: 34 London Road, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Single storey rear extension.

Reference: 20/00093/LDP - Address: 22 Greenway, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Construction of front porch.

Reference: 20/00142/FUL - Address: 14 Dolphin Square, Tring, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Conversion of 1st floor flat into 2no 2 bedroom flats.

Reference: 20/00149/DRC - Address: 46 Essex Mead, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Details as required by Conditions 5 (Hard and soft landscaping) and 7,8,9,10 (Contamination) as attached to planning permission 4/00714/17/FUL (Two bedroom Dwelling).

Reference: 20/00155/NMA - Address: The School, Wilstone, Tring, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Non Material Amendment to Planning Permission 4/00344/19/FUL (External maintenance to include replacement cladding to walls and dormers, with associated Works.)

Reference: 20/00156/FHA - Address: 33 Saturn Way, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Construction of Single Storey Rear Side Extension and New Porch on Front and Removal of Chimney Above Roof Level.

Reference: 20/00203/LDP - Address: 11 Lower Barn, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Proposed loft conversion, single storey rear extension.

Reference: 20/00206/FHA - Address: 3 Valpy Close, Wigginton, Tring, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Single storey rear extension

Reference: 20/00214/NMA - Address: Meads, Frithsden Copse, Potten End, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Non material amendment to planning permission 4/02009/19/FUL (Demolition of existing dwelling & construction of new 4 bedroom detatched dwelling. Creation of new tennis court)

Reference: 20/00215/FHA - Address: 8 Nash Close, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Ground floor rear extension, loft conversion with front and rear dormers.

Reference: 20/00225/TCA - Address: Lutece, Nettleden Road, Little Gaddesden, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Works to trees, Remove T1 - Dawn Redwood and T2 Cypress trees.

Reference: 20/00228/FHA - Address: 45 Risedale Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Single storey rear and side extensions

Reference: 20/00235/TPO - Address: 28 Castle Hill Avenue, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Works to T1 - Remove 2 x Lime limbs resting on shed.

Reference: 20/00237/TPO - Address: Public Car Park, Lower Kings Road, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, Proposal: Fell Indian Bean Tree.