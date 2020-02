PC Williamson from Dacorum Police's Intervention Team B found a bulldog called 'Bomber' and wants to reunite it with it's owners

'Bomber' was found in Jupiter Drive, Hemel Hempstead, on Tuesday night, at around 9.20pm.

Police are looking for the owners of 'Bomber'. Photo from Dacroum Police Facebook Page (Hertfordshire Constabulary)

Dacorum Police posted on it's Facebook page: "Whilst the dog is microchipped, the contact details appear to be out-of-date.

"If you are the owner, please call in on 101 & quote HC-04022020-0748 for details as to where you should present your proof of ownership."