Police name victims of Hemel Hempstead house fire

Three people died in a house fire on Sunday

Post mortems have now been completed following the deaths of three people at a property in Hemel Hempstead on Sunday, March 29.

Three people died in a house fire in Hemel Hempstead. (C) SWNS

Emergency services attended an address in Stuarts Close at around 12.30pm, following reports of a fire.

Gary Walker, aged 57, his wife Caroline Walker, aged 50, and their daughter Katie Walker, aged 24, were sadly found dead inside the property.

A murder investigation was launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit however no one else is being sought in connection with the deaths.

It has been confirmed that Caroline and Katie died as a result of stab wounds, while Gary died as a result of the fire.

Detective Inspector Iain MacPherson, from the Beds, Cambs and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “I fully understand that this tragic incident will have had an impact on the local community.

"I would like to once again reassure people that this was an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection to it.

“The family is being supported by specially-trained officers and I would ask that their privacy is respected at this very difficult time.

“In due course a file will be passed to the coroner.”

