Police and fire service rescue two people from overturned car in Hemel Hempstead

The single vehicle collision happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning

Officers from Dacorum Police's Team E Intervention attended reports of a single vehicle collision in Nash Mills, Hemel Hempstead, in the early hours of yesterday morning (Tuesday, March 17).

A vehicle overturned and went down an embankment. Photo by Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue

On arrival, they found the vehicle which had left the road and rolled a number of times before stopping around 40m away from the road.

There was extensive damage to the vehicle and the occupants were trapped inside.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue were called at 3.25am to Bunkers Lane in Hemel Hempstead after a car left the road and overturned down an embankment, coming to rest on its wheels.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Crews from Kings Langley, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans attended the scene and used cutting equipment to release on person who was trapped in the car.

"Another casualty was also released from the vehicle and placed in the care of the ambulance service."