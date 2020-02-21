Plans for GP surgery extension in Hemel go on show

Plans to create more space at an existing GP surgery in Hemel Hempstead will go on display at an exhibition next month

Parkwood Surgery, which needs more room and modern facilities to meet the needs of its growing patient list, will share CGI images and details of proposals to extend and reconfigure its premises at the drop-in session on Monday, March 2.

What the new extension and refurbishment of Parkwood Surgery could look like, from architects JTP

The exhibition, at Warners End Community Centre, will give patients and the community a preview of the plans for the full refurbishment and reconfiguration of the existing building and a two-storey new build extension.

Pictures and plans will be on display from 3pm till 7pm, representatives from the Parkwood Surgery and Assura plc, the primary care premises specialist leading the development, will be on hand to answer questions.

The drop-in session has been arranged to enable the public to comment following submission of a formal planning application to Dacorum Borough Council.

Dr Trevor Fernandes, senior partner at Parkwood Surgery, said: “This is a great opportunity to bring the Parkwood Surgery site up to date, providing modern facilities for nearly 18,000 patients and the increasing local population, and without them we would have difficulty providing adequate General Practice services.

“For our patients it will provide more spacious and comfortable surroundings with the ability to provide an increased variety of community services and clinics that we currently do not have space to offer, often saving trips to other healthcare sites, and becoming a hub for services in the new Primary Care Networks.

“The improved working environment and increased space will, in coming years, help to us to continue to attract high quality staff in order to provide the best service possible for patients.”

The work will create more than 20 new or improved consulting rooms, a treatment room, a minor operations room, a recovery room and meeting and administration facilities.

David Sadler, Senior Development Manager at Assura, said: “So many GP surgeries are struggling for space and being able to expand an existing practice building is a great solution for patient care, staff and the NHS’s aim expanding access to services in general practice.”

If the plans are approved, it is expected that construction will start later this year and be completed in around 15 months. The practice will remain fully operational throughout the building works.

For more information about the development visit: www.assurahemel.com.