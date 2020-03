One of our readers has sent in this picture of a Stag

A reader has sent in a photo of a Stag he saw at Ashridge Park in Berkhamsted on Saturday, March 14.

A Stag was spotted at Ashridge Park. Photo by Jordan Lewington

Photographer Jordan Lewington, from Hemel Hempstead, spotted the animal when he was walking at Ashridge Park.

He said: "I got quite close but tried not scare it, I was there for about ten minutes, I was also taken back seeing one as well."

> You can see more of Jordan's work on Facebook and Instagram.