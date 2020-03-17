PCSOs teach Hemel schoolchildren about the role of the police in the community

Jupiter Community Free School had a special visit from two PCSOs

Two PCSOs visited a primary school in Hemel Hempstead to teach pupils about the role of the police within the community.

PCSO Lester and PCSO Brooks spoke to children at Jupiter Community Free School.Photo from Dacorum Police Facebook Page

PCSO Lester and PCSO Brooks spoke to the children at Jupiter Community Free School about how police find missing people, investigate crime and help people.

They also had the opportunity to give their fingerprints, sit in the police car and try on some uniform.

The pupils enjoyed their afternoon and were glad to be able to learn about the police.