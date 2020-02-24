Original cinema posters worth over £200,000 to be auctioned in Hertfordshire

Prop Store will be auctioning over 340 original cinema posters and artworks on Thursday, March 26

The auction will be held at Prop Store's UK headquarters in Hertfordshire, the auction will be live-streamed online for fans to track the bidding on auction day.

Star Wars Return of the Jedi (1983). Photo from Sian Taylor (Prop Store)

Prop Store, one of the world's leading film and TV entertainment memorabilia companies, has announced it is to hold its fifth cinema poster live auction, with posters and artwork on offer expected to bring in excess of £200,000.

Auction highlights include collections from Star Wars producer, Howard Kazanjian, and Oscar-winning special effects cinematographer, Richard Edlund.

Posters and original artwork from renowned British comics artist, Jock, will also be at the auction.

An extensive collection of Mondo and Sci-Fi posters, including a UK quad poster from the 1951 Sci-Fi classic - The Day The Earth Stood Still - estimated to sell between £11,000 and £13,000.

Planet of the Apes Movies. Photo from Sian Taylor (Prop Store)

Stephen Lane, Prop Store CEO, said: “After the success of our James Bond Cinema Poster Auction last year, we are delighted to offer over 340 lots from over 200 films in our forthcoming auction on Thursday 26th March 2020.

"We have some incredible lots going under the hammer from Star Wars, Bond, and many more iconic movies.”

The auction is suitable for fans with a variety of budgets with lots ranging from £50 to £13,000.

Top items to be sold at Prop Store’s cinema poster auction include:

> Star Wars - A New Hope (1977) US One-Sheet Style-A "Printer's Proof" Poster, 1977 £1,500 - £2,000

> Back To The Future (1985) US One-Sheet Poster £200 - £400

> Raiders Of The Lost Ark (1981) UK Quad "Style-A" Poster, 1981 £50 - £100

> Get Carter (1971) UK Quad Poster, 1971 £2,000 - £3,000

> E.T. The Extra Terrestrial (1982) US One-Sheet Poster, 1982 £800 - £1,200

> Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977) Special One-Sheet Style Poster, 1976 £1,000 - £2,000

> Goldfinger (1964) US Twenty-Four Sheet £2,000 - £4,000

> Iron Giant (1999) Mondo Poster, 2012 £300 - £500

> Apocalypse Now (1979) Mondo Poster, 2015 £300 - £500

> Midnight Cowboy (1969) Polish One Sheet, 1973 - First release in Poland £700 - £900

> Billion Dollar Brain (1967) UK Quad Poster, 1967 £50 - £100

> Vertigo (1958) US One-Sheet Poster £1,000 - £2,000

> The Day The Earth Stood Still (1951) UK Quad Poster £11,000 - £13,000

> Goldfinger (2007) Mondo Poster, 2007 £1,500 - £2,500

> Planet Of The Apes Movies (1968 - 1973) Set of Six Mondo Posters for Alamo Drafthouse, 2011 £500 - £700

> Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi (1983) US One-Sheet "Lightsaber" Style Poster, 1983 £50 - £100

Mark Hochman, Prop Store’s poster expert, said: " Our first cinema poster auction of 2020 includes an impressive collection of popular titles many of which have rarely appeared on the auction market in recent years (if ever) and includes not only original movie posters from around the globe, but artwork and the increasingly collectable area of 'Mondo' posters.

"The provenance of this collection is exceptional and our Star Wars selection truly outstanding.”

Items will be available to view by appointment at Prop Store in the run up to the auction, for more information visit: www.propstore.com/posterauction.