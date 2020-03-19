Original cinema poster auction in Hertfordshire suspended due to coronavirus outbreak

The closing auction on March 26, has been postponed

Prop Store's Cinema Poster auction in Hertfordshire has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Star Wars poster

The closing auction, which was due to be held at Prop Store's UK headquarters in Hertfordshire on Thursday, March 26, has been postponed by four weeks.

The organisers have been following guidance from the government and have decided to postpone the event.

A spokesperson for Prop Store said: "After much consideration, and following guidance from the UK Government we are making a decision to postpone the closing of our March 26, Cinema Poster Live Auction in our Chenies (UK) facility by four weeks, until April 23, due to the global development of the Covid-19 coronavirus situation.

"Bidding will continue to be available from now until the new end date (April 23rd), but we will no longer be hosting a 'live' auction on the final date, following government advice regarding public gatherings.

"Of course you will still be able to bid be online and via absentee and telephone bidding for this auction."

For more information visit: www.propstore.com/posterauction.