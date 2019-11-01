New Waldorf school in Hertfordshire - but same old failings?

A school which is the successor to Rudolf Steiner School Kings Langley (RSSKL) has failed a SECOND Ofsted inspection before even opening its doors to students.

Langley Hill Independent School was visited by inspectors on September 18-19, and found to be "unlikely to meet" multiple independent school standards.

And two key areas were safeguarding - which played a key part in the closure of RSSKL last year - and the number of former RSSKL staff who will be employed by the new school.

According to the report, Langley Hill is unlikely to meet the required standards in multiple areas, including 'Quality of education', 'Welfare, health and safety of pupils', 'Premises of an accomodation at schools', 'Quality of leadership in and management of schools', and the 'Statutory requirements of early years foundation stage'.

The report said: "This is the second pre-registration inspection of the proposed school. The inspection was conducted at the request of the Department for Education to consider the school’s application to open an independent school registered for pupils aged three to 14 years."

Full story to follow.