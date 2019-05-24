New tea dance set to be ballroom hit in Berkhamsted

Residents are being urged to get their dancing shoes on and take part in the new tea dance at Berkhamsted Town Hall.

On Wednesday May 29, the tea dance is being organised by Open Door, will host an elegant afternoon of dancing, accompanied by tea and cakes.

News

Lily Donlan, of Open Door fundraisers and events, said: "There’s not even a need to dance, the occasion can be enjoyed by anyone who likes the old songs and getting together with others for a pleasant afternoon watching the dancing and enjoying the ambience and refreshments."

The dance, hosted by the ballroom DJ ‘Mr Wonderful’ is taking place from 1.30pm-4pm and tickets, inclusive of refreshments, are £6.

It is pay on the door but places will need to be booked in advance as there is limited capacity at the Town Hall.

Either email opedoorberkhamstedevents@gmail.com or phone 07970 737807 for reservations.

Open Door is a community space and café at 360 High Street, Berkhamsted.

The centre runs creative and wellbeing activities, art exhibitions, as well as donation-funded café and events.