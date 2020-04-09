New lead officer appointed to run the Hertfordshire and West Essex STP’s Integrated Care System

Dr Jane Halpin will also lead the area’s three CCGs

A new chief executive has been appointed for the Hertfordshire and West Essex STP area’s three CCGs, and lead officer for the Hertfordshire and West Essex Sustainability and Transformation Partnership.

Dr Jane Halpin

Dr Jane Halpin, from Hertfordshire, is a qualified Public Health doctor with over 25 years’ experience in the NHS in the area, including roles as a Medical Director, PCT Chief Executive and NHS England Area

Director.

She also has significant private sector experience, and re-joins the public sector from her current high-profile role as the Clinical Lead for the international consultancy firm, Deloitte.

Jane is familiar with the local health and social care landscape and has already developed positive networks throughout the region.

The Rt Hon Paul Burstow, Independent Chair of the Hertfordshire and West Essex STP welcomed Jane to her new role.

He said: "I am delighted that Dr Jane Halpin has agreed to take on the role of heading up our area’s three Clinical Commissioning Groups and leading the development of our Integrated Care System.

"Her many years of experience in guiding teams and systems through changes and challenges will be essential as we work together to improve health and care, both now and into the future.

"Jane’s appointment is a really positive step along the road to a healthier future for our residents, staff and services.”

Dr Halpin said: I am really excited about the opportunity to make a difference to health and wellbeing across the area, working with colleagues in the NHS, local authorities and the voluntary sector whose dedication we are all relying on so much at this difficult time.

"I hope that I can play my part in ensuring that we build on the current extraordinary efforts and innovation; to continue to develop modern, integrated services and support for our local populations in West Essex and Hertfordshire.”

Dr Halpin is expected to be able to take up her new post in June – in what will remain a uniquely challenging time for health, social care and the community and voluntary sector in the area.

Ann Radmore, East of England Regional Director, NHS England and NHS Improvement, said: “I am delighted with Jane’s appointment. She has substantial experience in the NHS as both a clinician and a senior executive, as well as working in the private sector.

“Her record of building strong and effective teams to deliver improvements for patients will be invaluable in her new role to lead the health and social care system across Hertfordshire and West Essex.”

